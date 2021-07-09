Advertisement

High Life takes the stage at Fridays by the Fountain

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Fridays by the Fountain continued today with a performance by High Life.

Today’s event took place at Howard Park instead of the Jon Hunt Plaza.

Each summer between June and August, the concert series runs every Friday and features live entertainment from local artists.

The concerts are free and run from 11:45 in the morning until 1:15 in the afternoon.

