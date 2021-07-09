Advertisement

Hendricks wins 9th straight, Wisdom HR, Cubs beat Cards 10-5

Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom (16) is greeted by third base coach Willie Harris (33) after...
Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom (16) is greeted by third base coach Willie Harris (33) after hitting a two-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)(David Banks | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Kyle Hendricks won his ninth straight decision, Patrick Wisdom hit a two-run homer and Chicago Cubs pounded the St. Louis Cardinals 10-5.

Kris Bryant drove in three runs with a pinch-hit double to start Chicago’s five-run burst in the seventh inning before Wisdom went deep against his former team.

Joc Pederson drove in three runs with a double in the first as Chicago won for the second time in three games following an 11-game losing streak.

Hendricks allowed two runs on seven hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Dylan Carlson had three hits and Paul DeJong homered for the Cardinals.

7/9/2021 6:50:41 PM (GMT -4:00)

