Goshen unveils first disc golf course

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen is getting its first disc golf course.

The ribbon cutting ceremony happened at around 10 Friday morning at Mullet Park to unveil the brand-new disc golf course.

The course stretches across nine holes.

It’s a game played much like golf but using a frisbee thrown from a tee area to a target.

Those who attend will be able to try their hand at throwing a disc, or even playing the whole course.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.