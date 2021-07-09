Advertisement

Goshen unveils first disc golf course

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen is getting its first disc golf course.

The ribbon cutting ceremony happened at around 10 Friday morning at Mullet Park to unveil the brand-new disc golf course.

The course stretches across nine holes.

It’s a game played much like golf but using a frisbee thrown from a tee area to a target.

Those who attend will be able to try their hand at throwing a disc, or even playing the whole course.

