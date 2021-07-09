First Alert Forecast: Cooler with Lower Humidity Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -FRIDAY: HIGH SWIM RISK: Choppy waves of 2-5 feet and strong rip currents will lead to dangerous swimming conditions along Lake Michigan beaches today. Stay out of the water and off the piers. Cooler and more refreshing with a mixture of sun and clouds. We will see a slight chance of a few showers possible through the early afternoon then that chance goes away. Highs only in the middle 70s. High of 75.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Another very refreshing evening with lows dipping into the upper 50s. A few clouds but very cool. Low of 58.

SATURDAY: Starting with a mixture of sun and clouds but increasing the cloud cover throughout the day. Chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening. A slight increase in humidity. Temperatures remain in the upper 70s. High of 78.

SUNDAY: Another day in the upper 70s with a slight increase in humidity. The chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms remain throughout the day under mostly cloudy skies. Pockets of heavy rain are possible. High of 76.

LONG RANGE: Heading back to the low 80s with higher humidity by next week but we keep the scattered shower and thunderstorm chances around the area through the end of the forecast period. We will keep a watch to see if there is any risk for severe weather. Right now, it looks low over the weekend. Keep checking back for the latest!

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, July 8th, 2021

Thursday’s High: 72

Thursday’s Low: 59

Precipitation: Trace

