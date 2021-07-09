Delta variant of COVID-19 is a concern for the Indiana Department of Health

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -New information, The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) is keeping an eye on the Delta variant of COVID-19. A strain that experts say is more contagious.

It was clear at today’s press conference that health officials are very concerned about the more contagious Delta variant. There has been a recent uptick of cases and ISDH Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box says we will see a surge of the variant in the US. Already, recent positive COVID-19 cases that were tested for the variants saw more cases of Delta variant than the others. However, currently the Delta variant is lower on the list in terms of total variant cases in Indiana.

Health Officials are still trying to get vaccination rates up as Indiana just sits around 49.1% fully vaccinated as of the time this story was posted. They say getting the protection from the vaccine will keep people safe.

Here is more information provided by ISDH on Friday:

HEALTH DEPARTMENT UPDATES STATEWIDE COVID-19 CASE COUNTS

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 400 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 757,062 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

To date, 13,487 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of five from the previous day. Another 427 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,600,537 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,598,345 on Thursday. A total of 10,944,618 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.

Mobile vaccination clinics are planned on the following schedule:

Today-Saturday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):Wayne County: Ivy Tech, Richmond2357 Chester Blvd., Richmond, IN 47374

Today-Saturday (noon to 9 p.m.):Perry County: Perry County Fair99 Roy Fenn Dr., Tell City, IN 47586

Saturday (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.):Marion County: Saint Mary’s Church311 N. New Jersey St., Indianapolis, IN 46204

Saturday (6 p.m. to 11 p.m.):Tippecanoe County: Mosey Down Main Street512 Main St., Lafayette, IN 47901

Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.

As of today, a total of 5,689,832 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,831,588 first doses and 2,858,244 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Please click here for an updated county advisory map, hospitalizations and other information.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.