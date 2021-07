It is that time of year again when county and state fairs are held.

Below is a list of the dates and websites for the biggest ones happening across Michiana.

Indiana

June 26-July 1

Pulaski County 4H & Community Fair

July 2-10

St. Joseph County 4H Fair

July 10-17

Fulton County Fair

Noble County Fair

LaPorte County Fair

July 10-18

Starke County 4H Fair

July 11-17

Kosciusko County Fair

July 17-24

Marshall County Fair

July 23-31

Elkhart County 4H Fair

July 30-August 22

Indiana State Fair

Michigan

August 1-7

Cass County Fair

August 16-21

Berrien County Youth Fair

