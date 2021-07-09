CMHU completes investigation of April shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit has completed its investigation into a deadly shooting that happened back in April.

It happened on the night of April 3 near the intersection of Donald and Webster streets in South Bend.

The prosecutor’s office has ruled that the shooting death of David Austin as justifiable homicide.

As such, no criminal charges will be filed in connection with his death.

