Bull riding returns to Michiana

Ind. (WNDU) - Professional bull riding has made its way back to Michiana as the PBR Bull Bash takes place Friday and Saturday at the Michiana Event Center.

This is the third time a PBR event has been held in Shipshewana.

This is the first major event, however, to be held in Michiana for the league’s Touring Pro Division.

The event will feature world-class riders and bulls who will pose a real challenge to them.

“It’s kind of a rock-and-roll type atmosphere, but yet still family friendly. Fast-paced action with the bull riding and we’ve brought in bulls literally from all over the country,” says Justin Cornwell with Professional Bull Riders.

“As well as riders from all over the country and the world. We have some from Brazil, some from Canada, Mexico and of course all over the United States. And they get paired up through a random draw with the bulls that are here. And we’ve kind of hand-picked some of the best bulls we could have here to make this a good event.”

The winner of the Bull Bash will take home the largest payout in the event’s history and earn points for a chance to compete for the $1 million grand prize in Las Vegas later this year.

