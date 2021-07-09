Advertisement

Bull riding returns to Michiana

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ind. (WNDU) - Professional bull riding has made its way back to Michiana as the PBR Bull Bash takes place Friday and Saturday at the Michiana Event Center.

This is the third time a PBR event has been held in Shipshewana.

This is the first major event, however, to be held in Michiana for the league’s Touring Pro Division.

The event will feature world-class riders and bulls who will pose a real challenge to them.

“It’s kind of a rock-and-roll type atmosphere, but yet still family friendly. Fast-paced action with the bull riding and we’ve brought in bulls literally from all over the country,” says Justin Cornwell with Professional Bull Riders.

“As well as riders from all over the country and the world. We have some from Brazil, some from Canada, Mexico and of course all over the United States. And they get paired up through a random draw with the bulls that are here. And we’ve kind of hand-picked some of the best bulls we could have here to make this a good event.”

The winner of the Bull Bash will take home the largest payout in the event’s history and earn points for a chance to compete for the $1 million grand prize in Las Vegas later this year.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday is a “red flag” day, meaning swimming is not advised due to the high risk of drowning.
Two people swept off North Pier in St. Joseph
All is quiet at Castle Point Apartments now, but on Saturday night, the complex was filled with...
Teenager arrested in connection to shooting of 10-year-old girl
Shooting on Allen Street
One person injured in overnight South Bend shooting
One person injured in South Bend shooting.
One person injured in South Bend shooting
25-year-old Justin Cavallo will spend 30 days at the St. Joseph County jail and 30 days...
Driver sentenced in crash that killed 2 Notre Dame students

Latest News

Artists have been working hard in St. Joe, Michigan on Friday to get ready for the big weekend...
Krasl Art Fair on the Bluff kicks off this weekend
Artists have been working hard in St. Joe, Michigan on Friday to get ready for the big weekend...
Krasl Art Fair on the Bluff kicks off this weekend
The Indiana Department of Health is concerned about the rising rates of the Delta variant and...
Delta variant of COVID-19 is a concern for the Indiana Department of Health
From &amp;quot;The Silver Beach Carousel&amp;quot; on Facebook
Silver Beach Carousel hoping to reopen this month
The Silver Beach Carousel Society has been working hard to reopen from getting the figures in...
Silver Beach Carousel hoping to reopen this month