Blake Wesley ready for next chapter at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Summer may be in full swing, but former Riley High School basketball star Blake Wesley is hard at work putting in the long hours during his first summer at Notre Dame.

“I’m very excited to play at the University of Notre Dame,” Wesley said.

Ever since Blake Wesley committed to Notre Dame his life has changed around Michiana.

“People come up to you at the grocery store,” Wesley said. “I was at the mall. People said, ‘Are you going to Notre Dame?’ I said, ‘Yes, I am Blake, I am going with JR Konieczny too.’ It’s a good feeling to have people look up to me. It keeps me motivated that people want to take pictures with me all the time. It’s pretty nice.”

That motivation has carried over to summer workouts at Notre Dame.

“Put in the codes,” Wesley said. “Open 24 hours. Just go in there and do my thing. Get on the gun.”

The hard work is nothing new for Wesley. At Riley High School, the work ethic was still there. He was working out at 6 AM, and then at 8:30 PM every day. Wesley knows he has to give all he has to become acclimated to the college game.

“The guys are way bigger than me,” Wesley said. “A little quicker. But I have to use my quickness against them to do what I’ve got to do.”

The Domer is hitting the weight room. Wesley’s goal is to gain 10 to 12 pounds this summer. Wesley says if he can do that, his play will take care of itself.

“I am one of those guys that are really aggressive,” Wesley said. “I play defense and offense. I just play my role.”

He hopes his role includes being named a starter as a freshman, and Wesley’s got big expectations for himself even beyond Notre Dame.

“I am here at the college level but the next goal is the NBA,” Wesley said. “I made it to college, but still not done yet. Still want to win ACC Freshman of the Year, National championship and an ACC Championship.”

Wesley says all of it can happen, because he loves the game more than anything.

“This is what I love to do,” Wesley said. “I love to play basketball. I love shooting the ball in the hoop and dunking and playing defense.”

Wesley and the Irish will remain on campus until July 17, which is when they’ll get a month long break.

However, Wesley says he won’t take a day off from working on his game.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.