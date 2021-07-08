Advertisement

Wet at Times...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MID-SUMMER PATTERN... When it comes to the chance for a shower or thunderstorm, it’s going to be typical for mid-July, but when it comes to temperatures and humidity, it will be a bit cool for a while. I do expect it to warm up a bit next week, though. A slow moving storm system is the culprit causing the chances for rain. It will not rain the whole time, but each day there will be showers and storms popping up, hitting some areas, and missing others. Not much fun to forecast, but that’s the way it looks right now...

Tonight: Variably cloudy and cooler. Low: 58, Wind: NW 5-10

Friday: Mix of clouds and sunshine and comfortable. High: 76, Wind: N 5-10

Friday night: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 58

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance for a shower or thunderstorm. High: 76

