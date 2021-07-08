Warsaw graduate Kyle Mangas works out for Indiana Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Former Warsaw Tiger Kyle Mangas worked out for the Indiana Pacers Wednesday ahead of the NBA Draft.

The Hoosier native Mangas is training hard down in Indianapolis, and hopes he impressed the Pacers on a day that was a dream come true.

“It means everything,” Mangas said in a video released by the Pacers. “Growing up and watching the Pacers and coming down to games at Bankers Life is one thing. But then actually being here and actually being able to work out for them and seeing the coaching staff and the facilities. Being from Indiana, we’re really passionate about basketball, so it was awesome.”

For @IWUWildcats Kyle Mangas (Kmango2), working out for the Pacers was a dream come true.#GoldOnTheClock pic.twitter.com/qQw6ACqrFD — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) July 7, 2021

The NBA Draft is a few weeks away. Mangas will have to wait and see if the Pacers do end up drafting him.

The 2021 NBA Draft will take place on July 29.

