Advertisement

Warsaw graduate Kyle Mangas works out for Indiana Pacers

The 2021 NBA Draft will take place on July 29.
Warsaw High School graduate Kyle Mangas works out for the Indiana Pacers on July 7, 2021.
Warsaw High School graduate Kyle Mangas works out for the Indiana Pacers on July 7, 2021.(Indiana Pacers)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Former Warsaw Tiger Kyle Mangas worked out for the Indiana Pacers Wednesday ahead of the NBA Draft.

The Hoosier native Mangas is training hard down in Indianapolis, and hopes he impressed the Pacers on a day that was a dream come true.

“It means everything,” Mangas said in a video released by the Pacers. “Growing up and watching the Pacers and coming down to games at Bankers Life is one thing. But then actually being here and actually being able to work out for them and seeing the coaching staff and the facilities. Being from Indiana, we’re really passionate about basketball, so it was awesome.”

The NBA Draft is a few weeks away. Mangas will have to wait and see if the Pacers do end up drafting him.

The 2021 NBA Draft will take place on July 29.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sydney Ray Gunter
UPDATE: 15-year-old missing from Elkhart found safe
Goshen woman arrested for battery, OWI after police pursuit
Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed on Twitter that an officer...
Indiana police officer fatally shot outside federal building
All is quiet at Castle Point Apartments now, but on Saturday night, the complex was filled with...
Teenager arrested in connection to shooting of 10-year-old girl
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Haiti PM: 4 suspected killers of president slain, 2 arrested

Latest News

South Bend midfielder Nana Tuffour celebrates a goal in the Lions 4-1 win over Dayton Dutch on...
South Bend Lions win home finale 4-1 over Dayton Dutch Lions
Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward, left, and Patrick Wisdom celebrate the Cubs' 8-3 win over the...
Cubs top Phillies, Wheeler 8-3 to end 11-game slide
South Bend Cubs manager Michael Ryan exchanges lineup cards with the Beloit Snappers on July 7,...
South Bend Cubs take Game Two against Snappers in back-and-forth victory
Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario celebrates his solo home run in the fourth inning of a...
Tigers overcome 2 more Gallo homers to top Rangers 5-3