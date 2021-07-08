Two people swept off North Pier in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people were swept off the North Pier in St. Joseph Thursday morning in two separate incidents.

One of them has been rescued, but crews are still looking for the other person.

The first person went into the water earlier this morning and was pulled to safety by others on the pier. The second person was swept off in the water 45 minutes later. The search for that person is happening right now.

Thursday is a “red flag” day, meaning swimming is not advised due to the high risk of drowning.

