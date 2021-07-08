Advertisement

Tigers overcome 2 more Gallo homers to top Rangers 5-3

He drove in another run when he drew his AL-best 67th walk with the bases loaded.
Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario celebrates his solo home run in the fourth inning of a...
Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario celebrates his solo home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - The Detroit Tigers didn’t let Texas starter Kyle Gibson go to his first All-Star game without a loss. Miguel Cabrera had a go-ahead RBI single as a pinch-hitter right after Gibson left with the bases loaded and the Tigers went on to beat the Rangers 5-3. Joey Gallo homered twice to become the first Rangers player ever with 10 homers in a 10-game stretch. The All-Star right fielder has 23 homers overall. He drove in another run when he drew his AL-best 67th walk with the bases loaded.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Sydney Ray Gunter
UPDATE: 15-year-old missing from Elkhart found safe
Goshen woman arrested for battery, OWI after police pursuit
Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed on Twitter that an officer...
Indiana police officer fatally shot outside federal building
All is quiet at Castle Point Apartments now, but on Saturday night, the complex was filled with...
Teenager arrested in connection to shooting of 10-year-old girl
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Haiti PM: 4 suspected killers of president slain, 2 arrested

Latest News

Warsaw High School graduate Kyle Mangas works out for the Indiana Pacers on July 7, 2021.
Warsaw graduate Kyle Mangas works out for Indiana Pacers
South Bend midfielder Nana Tuffour celebrates a goal in the Lions 4-1 win over Dayton Dutch on...
South Bend Lions win home finale 4-1 over Dayton Dutch Lions
Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward, left, and Patrick Wisdom celebrate the Cubs' 8-3 win over the...
Cubs top Phillies, Wheeler 8-3 to end 11-game slide
South Bend Lions win home finale 4-1
South Bend Lions win home finale
South Bend Cubs manager Michael Ryan exchanges lineup cards with the Beloit Snappers on July 7,...
South Bend Cubs take Game Two against Snappers in back-and-forth victory