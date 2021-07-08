Tigers overcome 2 more Gallo homers to top Rangers 5-3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - The Detroit Tigers didn’t let Texas starter Kyle Gibson go to his first All-Star game without a loss. Miguel Cabrera had a go-ahead RBI single as a pinch-hitter right after Gibson left with the bases loaded and the Tigers went on to beat the Rangers 5-3. Joey Gallo homered twice to become the first Rangers player ever with 10 homers in a 10-game stretch. The All-Star right fielder has 23 homers overall. He drove in another run when he drew his AL-best 67th walk with the bases loaded.

