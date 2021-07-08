South Bend Police Dept. review board director under fire

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There is backlash in South Bend as a searing report surfaces surrounding the director of the city’s community police review board.

Documents obtained by the South Bend Tribune show Joshua Reynolds was suspended at least 6 times between 2009 and 2016 while with the Indianapolis Police Department. These documents have not been independently confirmed by 16 News Now.

Three of the suspensions include posting derogatory comments about department personnel on social media, failure to maintain a police vehicle after running out of gas, and warrantless forced entry into a home without probable cause. Each resulted in a one day suspension.

Reynolds is speaking out, saying he takes full responsibility. “I posted something on social media, I did I took responsibility for that,” he says. “I took responsibility immediately for that I knew I was wrong.”

But Reynolds also believes some of the suspensions were retaliatory.

He says he actually accepted a settlement offer from the city of Indianapolis after he presented evidence for what he called retaliatory actions against him from the police department after speaking out against his fellow officers.

South Bend City Clerk Dawn Jones is defending her appointment of Reynolds, and echoing his comments on speaking out against authority. “If you could develop policies that can force someone out, then surely you can develop policies that imprison a whole people,” she says.

“If this office is about holding officers accountable as part of the mission, I can say I was held accountable when I was wrong,” Reynolds says.

Jones says she was not aware of the suspensions before appointing him. She says the city conducted several background checks, but these did not include going into the officer’s personnel file from his past jobs.

