South Bend Lions win home finale 4-1 over Dayton Dutch Lions

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Lions wanted to end their final home game of their inaugural season with a victory, and that’s exactly what they did as they topped Dayton Dutch 4-1.

“The energy and the environment was great,” Lions forward Eno Nto said. “We are happy to win our last one in front of the fans.”

Nto added two goals and so did Nana Tuffour in the effort.

“It’s so amazing,” Tuffour said. “Our fans, everybody helped us to get this far and we are excited for this win. We are excited to see them smiling all of the time.”

South Bend head coach Thiago Pinto hopes the Lion faithful is also smiling, as they were able to end the home slate with a win.

“It means a lot,” Pinto said. “We’ve achieved a lot and you can see with the fans and the energy. There is a lot we can build on. I think people will be sad not to come to the Lions games soon and to look forward to what’s to come in 2022.”

The Lions will wrap up their season on the road on Sunday against Kings Hammer FC.

The game gets started at 4 PM.

