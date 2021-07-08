Advertisement

South Bend Lions win home finale 4-1 over Dayton Dutch Lions

Nto added two goals and so did Nana Tuffour in the effort.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Lions wanted to end their final home game of their inaugural season with a victory, and that’s exactly what they did as they topped Dayton Dutch 4-1.

“The energy and the environment was great,” Lions forward Eno Nto said. “We are happy to win our last one in front of the fans.”

Nto added two goals and so did Nana Tuffour in the effort.

“It’s so amazing,” Tuffour said. “Our fans, everybody helped us to get this far and we are excited for this win. We are excited to see them smiling all of the time.”

South Bend head coach Thiago Pinto hopes the Lion faithful is also smiling, as they were able to end the home slate with a win.

“It means a lot,” Pinto said. “We’ve achieved a lot and you can see with the fans and the energy. There is a lot we can build on. I think people will be sad not to come to the Lions games soon and to look forward to what’s to come in 2022.”

The Lions will wrap up their season on the road on Sunday against Kings Hammer FC.

The game gets started at 4 PM.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sydney Ray Gunter
UPDATE: 15-year-old missing from Elkhart found safe
Goshen woman arrested for battery, OWI after police pursuit
Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed on Twitter that an officer...
Indiana police officer fatally shot outside federal building
All is quiet at Castle Point Apartments now, but on Saturday night, the complex was filled with...
Teenager arrested in connection to shooting of 10-year-old girl
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Haiti PM: 4 suspected killers of president slain, 2 arrested

Latest News

Warsaw High School graduate Kyle Mangas works out for the Indiana Pacers on July 7, 2021.
Warsaw graduate Kyle Mangas works out for Indiana Pacers
Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward, left, and Patrick Wisdom celebrate the Cubs' 8-3 win over the...
Cubs top Phillies, Wheeler 8-3 to end 11-game slide
South Bend Lions win home finale 4-1
South Bend Lions win home finale
South Bend Cubs manager Michael Ryan exchanges lineup cards with the Beloit Snappers on July 7,...
South Bend Cubs take Game Two against Snappers in back-and-forth victory