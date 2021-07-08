South Bend Cubs take Game Two against Snappers in back-and-forth victory

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (South Bend Cubs) - South Bend grabs their third straight victory overall and third straight at home, clubbing their second most hits in a game and breaching double-digit runs for the seventh time this year. Every Cubs hitter who went to the plate left with at least one hit, and five had multiple.

The Cubs did not start off as well as last night, however, as it was the Snappers who jumped out to an early lead. Thomas Jones scored on an error after a pair of first inning walks from Max Bain. Each team saw their first base hits in the next two innings, with the Snappers’ first coming on an RBI double by Kameron Misner in the third that scored Thomas Jones to make it 2-0 Snappers. Bubba Hollins added a two-RBI double later that inning and the Snapper lead was up to four.

But the Cubs got the party started in the home half of the third. Their first four batters reached base on singles before an out was recorded, culminating in a two-RBI laser from Yonathan Perlaza. Nelson Velazquez stayed hot at the plate, stroking an RBI double past a diving Misner in left-center to tie it up, with Perlaza coming all the way around from first for run number four.

Beloit countered with another run in the next inning, an RBI single from Misner. It could have been even more, but Velazquez made a one-handed grab in deep centerfield to end off the top half of the fourth. But Delvin Zinn responded loudly with his third home run of the season, a two-run jack to give the Cubs a 6-5 lead in the fourth.

The back-and-fourth continued for one more half inning, as a bases loaded walk of Marcos Rivera and a Ricky Aracena sacrifice fly tied the game and then gave the Snappers the lead in consecutive at-bats. But each team went down 1-2-3 in the sixth to slow the see-saw down.

South Bend’s bats were jolted awake in the seventh, beginning with a leadoff single from Zinn. He took back the High-A Central’s stolen base lead before two more outs were recorded.

A two-out rally began with Velazquez’s third hit of the night, a hard-hit ground ball that ricocheted off the glove of Snapper shortstop Marcos Rivera. Zinn scored easily and the game was tied. Three more hits followed that, with an RBI single from Jake Slaughter to give South Bend the lead and Ryan Reynolds’ first hit in High-A ball, a double that scored two more runs.

More two-out magic continued the next inning, when Bradlee Beesley ripped a double into the gap in left-centerfield to score Huma from first and put the game out of reach 11-7. Bradford Deppermann threw two perfect innings to close things out, earning the first save of his professional career.

Delvin Zinn (3-5, HR, 2 R, RBI), Nelson Velazquez (3-5, 2B, 3 RBI, R) and Josue Huma (3-4, 3 R) each finished with three hits, a season high for Huma and a second straight three hit game for Velazquez. And the back end of the Cubs bullpen pitched the final three scoreless innings, with the only baserunner coming on a walk. Of the last ten batters faced, five went down on strikes.

Next up: Derek Casey (4-5, 3.59 ERA) vs Zach King (2-6, 6.02 ERA). The Cubs look to win the first three games of a series for the first time this season against the Snappers tomorrow night, with the first pitch coming at 7:05 pm. It’s Thirsty Thursday at Four Winds Field, meaning 16 oz domestic draft beers and 24 oz fountain sodas cost just two dollars all night long. Purchase tickets now at southbendcubs.com.