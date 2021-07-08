Advertisement

Sinkhole filled at South Bend apartment homes

By Jack Springgate
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -A dangerous sinkhole, found at a playground at the Heritage Homes Apartments in South Bend, is finally filled.

This is how deep it was when 16 News Now Chief Photographer Don Shoenfeld went there in the early afternoon.

He’s around 5′ 9″ so you can see he fits pretty comfortably in the hole that’s roughly six feet deep.

Maintenance crews showed up just as Don stepped out of the sinkhole to block off the area.

Around 5:30 P.M.,  they showed up with a dump truck to deliver the dirt to fill in the hole.

Then just before 9:00 P.M., the bobcat arrived to finish the job.

Several residents told us this isn’t the first time this sinkhole appeared, and they say filling it with dirt doesn’t seem to be a permanent solution.

