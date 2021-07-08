Program offers migrant workers’ children a chance to stay on pace in summer school

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For some kids, going to school means doing it with your friends, in the neighborhood you grew up in, most times from September through June. But for the Garza brothers of Goshen, it isn’t that simple.

“My oldest he is 14 years old. He is going into freshman year this year. Then, there is Angel and he is the second one, he is 12 years old. And then, there are the twins. They are nine, Julio Angel and Xavier Alejandro.”

But as migrant workers, Belen and her husband couldn’t give their children the year-round education they always wanted.

“We currently live in Goshen. We originally from Texas -- Mission, Texas -- both of us. We originally got here four years ago. We started working at the orchard,” Salinas says.

“Moving back and forth, we were seasonal workers. It was hard on them to transfer schools. They would have new teachers, new classmates, the barriers between different syllabus and stuff like that,” Salinas says.

That is until they were introduced to the Indiana Migrant Education Program through the South Bend Community School Corporation.

“This program functions so that these kids are not penalized because they typically move from state to state. We get a lot of students from the state of Texas and Florida and because they move so much even during a regular school year, they might miss out on certain standards and certain skills. We try to catch them up during the summer time,” SBCSC Director of Bilingual Services Julia Cordova says.

Like the Garza boys, most kids enrolled in the program come from families outside of South Bend, ones who require help both in the classroom and at home.

“Financially, they have provided us with help with rent, food, transportation for their kids, they help me pay for all the computer stuff, they provide me school supplies, uniforms for when we go back to Texas,” Salinas says.

“People don’t know these services are available for them and they are available for everybody who has worked in those areas and they should take advantage of them because they are really helpful,” Salinas says.

For more information on eligibility, or how to enroll your children into the Indiana Migrant Education Program, feel free to contact South Bend Schools by calling them directly at 574-393-6000 or by visiting their website.

