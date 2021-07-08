Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd vaccine dose; shots still protect

(AP) - Pfizer says it is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine.

The company said Thursday that another shot could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. Research from multiple countries shows the widely used COVID-19 vaccines offer strong protection against the highly contagious delta variant. But virus-fighting antibodies naturally wane.

Pfizer says early data from a company trial suggests people’s antibody levels jump after they get a third dose. But the filing doesn’t mean third doses would be rolled out any time soon. Public health officials would have to decide if they’re really needed.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

7/8/2021 5:16:32 PM (GMT -4:00)