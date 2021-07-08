Advertisement

Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd vaccine dose; shots still protect

The COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine.
The COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine.(WTVY - Kinsley Centers)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Pfizer says it is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine.

The company said Thursday that another shot could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. Research from multiple countries shows the widely used COVID-19 vaccines offer strong protection against the highly contagious delta variant. But virus-fighting antibodies naturally wane.

Pfizer says early data from a company trial suggests people’s antibody levels jump after they get a third dose. But the filing doesn’t mean third doses would be rolled out any time soon. Public health officials would have to decide if they’re really needed.

7/8/2021 5:16:32 PM (GMT -4:00)

