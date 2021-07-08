Medical Moment: Sunscreen secrets you need to know

(WNDU) - Even though the average American only spends about seven percent of their entire life outdoors, the way that time is spent is crucial.

Did you know that when you get a sunburn, UV radiation is actually mutating your DNA? There are also some things you may not know about your sunscreen.

From beach days to just running errands, we all do things we’re not supposed to out in the sun. For example, dermatologists say you should be wearing sunscreen everyday you’ll be outside, regardless of how long.

Also, bigger isn’t always better. The FDA has called any SPF that’s 50 or higher “inherently misleading” citing that SPF 100 only blocks one percent more of UVB rays than SPF 50. Unfortunately, sunscreen isn’t cancer prevention in a bottle.

“This doesn’t substitute an evaluation by a dermatologist,” says Naiara Braghiroli, dermatologist at Baptist Health’s Miami Cancer Institute.

The National Cancer Institute reports people who solely rely on sunscreen are actually more likely to get sunburns and damaged by invisible UVA rays than those who also cover up.

UVA rays that penetrate much deeper into the skin causing free radicals can damage skin and even speed up aging. Dermatologists advise looking for a product with zinc oxide for higher UVA protection.

Not all sunscreen is created equal. Many contain a type of vitamin added as an anti-aging compound. However, several studies have linked this compound to an increased risk of skin cancer.

