Advertisement

Medical Moment: Sunscreen secrets you need to know

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Even though the average American only spends about seven percent of their entire life outdoors, the way that time is spent is crucial.

Did you know that when you get a sunburn, UV radiation is actually mutating your DNA? There are also some things you may not know about your sunscreen.

From beach days to just running errands, we all do things we’re not supposed to out in the sun. For example, dermatologists say you should be wearing sunscreen everyday you’ll be outside, regardless of how long.

Also, bigger isn’t always better. The FDA has called any SPF that’s 50 or higher “inherently misleading” citing that SPF 100 only blocks one percent more of UVB rays than SPF 50. Unfortunately, sunscreen isn’t cancer prevention in a bottle.

“This doesn’t substitute an evaluation by a dermatologist,” says Naiara Braghiroli, dermatologist at Baptist Health’s Miami Cancer Institute.

The National Cancer Institute reports people who solely rely on sunscreen are actually more likely to get sunburns and damaged by invisible UVA rays than those who also cover up.

UVA rays that penetrate much deeper into the skin causing free radicals can damage skin and even speed up aging. Dermatologists advise looking for a product with zinc oxide for higher UVA protection.

Not all sunscreen is created equal. Many contain a type of vitamin added as an anti-aging compound. However, several studies have linked this compound to an increased risk of skin cancer.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All is quiet at Castle Point Apartments now, but on Saturday night, the complex was filled with...
Teenager arrested in connection to shooting of 10-year-old girl
Sydney Ray Gunter
UPDATE: 15-year-old missing from Elkhart found safe
Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed on Twitter that an officer...
Indiana police officer fatally shot outside federal building
Goshen woman arrested for battery at phone store
Goshen woman arrested for battery, OWI after police pursuit
Det. Lambright is asking for assistance from anyone with information regarding the suspect in...
Elkhart police searching for suspect in fraud case

Latest News

Some youngsters from the Robinson Center Preschool are learning how Green Bridge Growers turn...
Kids learn about farming at Green Bridge Growers
Of the 18 charges, 13 are felonies. The suggested sentence if found guilty of these charges...
Former Concord HS teacher charged for child sex crimes has first court appearance
Now, Syal and Wimbush say thousands have athletes have signed up and hundreds of businesses too.
One week into NIL, MOGL app sees success in helping student-athletes
Milford barn fire, April 27
16 News Now Investigates: Barn Burnings
The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating seven barns that have gone up in...
16 News Now Investigates: Barn Burnings