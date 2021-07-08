Advertisement

Man hurt in Elkhart shooting

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is hurt after a shooting Thursday afternoon in Elkhart.

It happened just before 12:10 p.m. in the 320 Block of Gross Street. When police arrived, they found a 34-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No one has been arrested. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or tips@elkhartpolice.org. You can also reach out to Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP, 800-342 STOP or visit michianacrimestoppers.com.

