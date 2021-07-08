Advertisement

Lightning strikes twice: Tampa Bay repeats as Cup champion

The victory came in front of over 18,000 fans at Amalie Arena, a far cry from last fall’s win in an empty arena in Edmonton, Alberta.
The Tampa Bay Lightning team poses with the Stanley Cup after Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley...
The Tampa Bay Lightning team poses with the Stanley Cup after Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals against the Montreal Canadiens, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)(Gerry Broome | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - The Tampa Bay Lightning have won the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive season. They beat the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 to wrap up the series four games to one, with Ross Colton scoring in the second period. Andrei Vasilevskiy posted a series-ended shutout for an NHL-record fifth consecutive time dating to the 2020 final. The victory came in front of over 18,000 fans at Amalie Arena, a far cry from last fall’s win in an empty arena in Edmonton, Alberta.

