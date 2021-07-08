Advertisement

Kroc Center gears up for Christmas in July

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Christmas is coming a few months early at the Salvation Army Kroc Center in South Bend.

The annual ‘Christmas in July Drive’ will take place July 10-16.

You can drop off a new, un-opened toy in a bin located at the Kroc Center, or make a monetary donation to the food pantry.

The goal is to collect 5,000 toys for kids, and $5,000 for the food pantry.

“Every toy represents a child in need,” said Jan Marable, director of the Family Resource Center. And so, coming out of the pandemic, we see that our need is probably going to grow. “We give each child two toys. So, every toy you donate goes to a child in need um ages 12 and under.”

Donations to the food pantry can be made online by clicking here, or at the Kroc Center.

For more information, click here.

