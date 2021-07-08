Kids learn about farming at Green Bridge Growers

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Some youngsters from the Robinson Center Preschool are learning how Green Bridge Growers turn seeds into salads.

These kids are learning about aquaponics, where fish provide nutrients to help the plants grow and help the plants filter the water to keep the fish habitats clean.

Green Bridge also addresses the unemployment gap for adults on the autism spectrum by providing jobs.

Some of those employees helped show the preschoolers how they harvest honey and berries on the farm. These little ones missed out on a big chunk of their early learning years because of the pandemic, so the social and emotional learning here goes a long way.

“We’ve brought them to the farm today so they can see the things and the themes that we’ve taken to their classroom and seeing in action here,” says Jan Pilarski, director of Green Bridge Growers. “Learning about bees. Learning about vegetables, honey. Seeing how we grow in towers, which is different and unique.”

This is also a great opportunity for these kids to experience their community, all of whom are children of immigrants or immigrants themselves.

