Jobs are up for grabs in Michiana
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Here are some of the latest job fairs in Michiana.
Notre Dame is hiring for more than 200 positions in the University Enterprises & Events Division and are having their first hiring event on Thursday at North Dining Hall from 3-6pm. Parking will be in the Rugby lot. Another hiring event will be on Tuesday, July 13th from 3-6pm in the Bistro at Morris Inn.
Welch Packaging is also having an event:
