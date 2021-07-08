Jobs are up for grabs in Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Here are some of the latest job fairs in Michiana.

Notre Dame is hiring for more than 200 positions in the University Enterprises & Events Division and are having their first hiring event on Thursday at North Dining Hall from 3-6pm. Parking will be in the Rugby lot. Another hiring event will be on Tuesday, July 13th from 3-6pm in the Bistro at Morris Inn.

Welch Packaging is also having an event:

Job fair happening on Thursday this week. (WNDU)

Postal Service Jobs available now. (WNDU)

USPS Job Postings (WNDU)

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.