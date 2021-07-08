Former Concord HS teacher charged for child sex crimes has first court appearance

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) -The former Concord High School teacher, facing 18 charges related to inappropriate contact with students appeared in court for the first time.

16 News Now breaks down the charges against Andrew Cowells and what he faces if found guilty.

Of the 18 charges, 13 are felonies. The suggested sentence if found guilty of these charges would add up to 19 years. That could become 44 if given the maximum penalty.

He’s out on $100,000 bond and appeared at the Elkhart County Superior Court 3 in Goshen in person.

Three of his 13 felonies are level five felonies, two for child solicitation, and the other one for vicarious sexual gratification.

The other ten are all level six felonies for possessing child pornography.

He faces five B Misdemeanors for voyeurism, battery, and harassment using a computer. All of those carry a 180-day jail sentence.

Thursday’s initial appearance is meant to inform Cowells of these charges and inform him of his rights as a defendant.

The next time Cowells will be in court is for his pretrial conference on Sept. 16th, but this could change if he changes his plea to guilty.

His jury trial is set for Sept. 27th.

