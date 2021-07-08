First Alert Forecast: Storms Lead to Lower Humidity

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms possible through the morning with rain chances decreasing as the lunch hour approaches. A few leftover showers or storms through 1 or 2 pm and then we dry things out. The clouds remain for today, but the humidity will drop behind our front and create a much more comfortable feeling later today. Highs only reaching the middle 70s. High of 74.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A very cool and comfortable evening compared to the last few. No chance for rain until early Friday. Low in the upper 50s in most places will feel very refreshing. Low of 58.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler, and comfortable. There is the chance for a few widely scattered light showers during the morning and early afternoon. This will not amount to much if anything. It may make things a bit damp early Friday. Highs remaining in the 70s High of 78.

SATURDAY: Watching a system that right now looks to pass to our South on Saturday. The track would bring a few scattered showers or storms into Michiana late in the afternoon and evening, these would linger into Sunday. We will watch this heading into the weekend. High of 76.

LONG RANGE: Temperatures slowly creeping back into the lower 80s by early next week. We keep the chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms around through next week. A very unsettled 10 day forecast. We will keep a watch if there is any potential for severe weather or First Alert Weather Days, if so we will bring you the latest right here!

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, July 7th, 2021

Wednesday’s High: 89

Wednesday’s Low: 71

Precipitation: 0.25″

