Driver sentenced in crash that killed 2 Notre Dame students

25-year-old Justin Cavallo will spend 30 days at the St. Joseph County jail and 30 days suspended.(St. Joseph County Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is sentenced to 60 days in jail for misdemeanor drunk driving charges following an October crash that killed two Notre Dame students.

25-year-old Justin Cavallo will spend 30 days at the St. Joseph County Jail and 30 days suspended. Cavallo was also sentenced to 335 days probation and a 60-day license suspension. He faces a 500 dollar fine.

Cavallo was driving while intoxicated on Ironwood Road near State Road 23 when his car hit three students who were walking on the road.  19-year-old Valeria Espinel and 19-year-old Olivia Laura Rojas were killed in the crash. Another student, Eduardo Jose Elias Calderon, was seriously injured.

Cavallo does not face charges directly related to the crash because the investigation found that the students walking in the road were the primary cause of the accident.

