Advertisement

Cubs top Phillies, Wheeler 8-3 to end 11-game slide

Patrick Wisdom added a two-run double in Chicago’s three-run sixth inning after replacing third baseman Kris Bryant, who left in the fourth with right hamstring tightness.
Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward, left, and Patrick Wisdom celebrate the Cubs' 8-3 win over the...
Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward, left, and Patrick Wisdom celebrate the Cubs' 8-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in a baseball game Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Chicago. The Cubs' win snapped an 11-game losing streak. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Anthony Rizzo, Joc Pederson and Nico Hoerner each had two hits and an RBI to help the Chicago Cubs beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-3, ending an 11-game losing streak. The Cubs raced to an early five-run lead off Wheeler and then added on to halt their longest skid since a 12-game slide in May 2012. Chicago had been winless since Zach Davies and three relievers combined to no-hit the Dodgers in Los Angeles on June 24. Patrick Wisdom added a two-run double in Chicago’s three-run sixth inning after replacing third baseman Kris Bryant, who left in the fourth with right hamstring tightness.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Sydney Ray Gunter
UPDATE: 15-year-old missing from Elkhart found safe
Goshen woman arrested for battery, OWI after police pursuit
Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed on Twitter that an officer...
Indiana police officer fatally shot outside federal building
All is quiet at Castle Point Apartments now, but on Saturday night, the complex was filled with...
Teenager arrested in connection to shooting of 10-year-old girl
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Haiti PM: 4 suspected killers of president slain, 2 arrested

Latest News

Warsaw High School graduate Kyle Mangas works out for the Indiana Pacers on July 7, 2021.
Warsaw graduate Kyle Mangas works out for Indiana Pacers
South Bend midfielder Nana Tuffour celebrates a goal in the Lions 4-1 win over Dayton Dutch on...
South Bend Lions win home finale 4-1 over Dayton Dutch Lions
South Bend Lions win home finale 4-1
South Bend Lions win home finale
South Bend Cubs manager Michael Ryan exchanges lineup cards with the Beloit Snappers on July 7,...
South Bend Cubs take Game Two against Snappers in back-and-forth victory