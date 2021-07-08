Advertisement

All-Star Lynn wins 6-1 as White Sox improve to 10-2 vs Twins

Four relievers combined for three scoreless innings of two-hit relief.
Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of...
Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Lance Lynn allowed one run over six innings in his first start since earning a berth on the AL All-Star team, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 6-1 after cutting outfielder Adam Eaton. Tim Anderson had four hits and Leury García hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the second inning and added a run-scoring triple and a single. Chicago is 10-2 against Minnesota this season, outscoring the Twins 91-47. Lynn gave up four hits and three walks, striking out six, lowering his ERA to 1.99. Four relievers combined for three scoreless innings of two-hit relief.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Sydney Ray Gunter
UPDATE: 15-year-old missing from Elkhart found safe
Goshen woman arrested for battery, OWI after police pursuit
Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed on Twitter that an officer...
Indiana police officer fatally shot outside federal building
All is quiet at Castle Point Apartments now, but on Saturday night, the complex was filled with...
Teenager arrested in connection to shooting of 10-year-old girl
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Haiti PM: 4 suspected killers of president slain, 2 arrested

Latest News

Warsaw High School graduate Kyle Mangas works out for the Indiana Pacers on July 7, 2021.
Warsaw graduate Kyle Mangas works out for Indiana Pacers
South Bend midfielder Nana Tuffour celebrates a goal in the Lions 4-1 win over Dayton Dutch on...
South Bend Lions win home finale 4-1 over Dayton Dutch Lions
Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward, left, and Patrick Wisdom celebrate the Cubs' 8-3 win over the...
Cubs top Phillies, Wheeler 8-3 to end 11-game slide
South Bend Lions win home finale 4-1
South Bend Lions win home finale
South Bend Cubs manager Michael Ryan exchanges lineup cards with the Beloit Snappers on July 7,...
South Bend Cubs take Game Two against Snappers in back-and-forth victory