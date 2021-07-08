Advertisement

$375K grant awarded to Mississippi to establish business center

(Pexels.com)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Techies and entrepreneurs will see a new business center in Mississippi.

And the center is expected to be in Jackson.

Minority Business Development Agency, under the U.S. Department of Commerce, awarded a $375K grant to set up a new center in the Magnolia State.

Senator Roger Wicker broke the news on social media Thursday.

MBDA is the only federal agency tasked with promoting the competitiveness of minority businesses, according to its website.

MBDA plans to release all the details of the grant next week but did say in an email it anticipates the Mississippi location will be in Jackson.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All is quiet at Castle Point Apartments now, but on Saturday night, the complex was filled with...
Teenager arrested in connection to shooting of 10-year-old girl
Sydney Ray Gunter
UPDATE: 15-year-old missing from Elkhart found safe
Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed on Twitter that an officer...
Indiana police officer fatally shot outside federal building
Goshen woman arrested for battery at phone store
Goshen woman arrested for battery, OWI after police pursuit
Det. Lambright is asking for assistance from anyone with information regarding the suspect in...
Elkhart police searching for suspect in fraud case

Latest News

This is how deep it was when 16 News Now Chief Photographer Don Shoenfeld went there in the...
Sinkhole filled at South Bend apartment homes
Kevin understands the importance of education. He has a lot of ideas for his future employment,...
Wednesday’s Child: Kevin wants a fun family
16 News Now celebrates summer at the St. Joseph County Fair
16 News Now celebrates summer at the St. Joseph County Fair
Heading to the St. Joseph County Fair? Here’s what you need to know.
Matthew is a natural in the water. He absolutely loves the swimming pool. What Matthew really...
Wednesday’s Child: Matthew in motion