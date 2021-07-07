Advertisement

Williams leads Suns to Game 1 victory over Bucks

Former Irish captain Pat Connaughton added eight points off the bench for Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton, front left, gets stopped by Phoenix Suns guard Devin...
Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton, front left, gets stopped by Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, left, Suns center Deandre Ayton, second from right, and Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) - Chris Paul had 32 points and nine assists, Devin Booker scored 27 points and the Phoenix Suns with former Domer Monty Williams leading the way beat the returning Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks 118-105 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Paul scored 16 points during a sensational third quarter that had Phoenix fans who waited 28 years to see the NBA Finals again screaming in delight. Finally playing for the title in his 16th season, the star point guard has the Suns in the NBA Finals for only the third time, and it sure looked as if they could make this one different than the other two.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

