Advertisement

Whitmer signs bill to send $4.4B in rescue funds to schools

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a supplemental spending bill that releases $4.4 billion in federal coronavirus rescue funding designated for K-12 schools.

It is a significant influx of aid, particularly to traditional districts and charter schools with high numbers or percentages of children from low-income families. Legislation the Democratic governor will sign next week will allot $363 million in U.S. COVID-19 funds to ensure districts with more middle-class or wealthy kids receive at least $1,093 more per student regardless of a federal formula.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

7/7/2021 2:59:18 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

The incident occurred on July 4th.
NEW: Identity of South Bend woman killed on M-51 in Cass County
During the chase, the driver of the vehicle, identified as 32-year-old Joshua Hess of Allegan,...
Two people arrested after vehicle chase in Marshall County
UPDATE: Saint Joseph’s Lake drowning victim identified
Cleaning crews are working overtime to clean up firework debris left behind at local South Bend...
Local parks trashed with firework debris following Fourth of July celebrations
Sydney Ray Gunter
UPDATE: 15-year-old missing from Elkhart found safe

Latest News

The companionship of a special kind of pet is helping seniors in assisted living.
Medical Moment: Robotic pets cure senior loneliness
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
More Chances for Rain
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
The companionship of a special kind of pet is helping seniors in assisted living.
Medical Moment: Robotic pets cure senior loneliness
MJB Wood Group
MJB Wood Group making move to new half a million square-foot facility in Bristol next spring