Wednesday’s Child: Kevin wants a fun family

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Mich. (WNDU) - When children enter foster care, the hope is that it is only temporary. But sometimes, a permanent home is needed. Grant Me Hope is an organization that helps foster children connect with parents who are willing to adopt them. Grant Me Hope shared a video of 14-year-old Kevin. He’s an active high school kid.

“I like to do basketball. I like to play video games. I like to play chess, it’s just fun to play against someone,” said Kevin.

Kevin is eager to find a forever home in the state of Michigan.

“I don’t like to travel anywhere, I’d just like to stay in Michigan,” said Kevin. “I’m looking forward to spending time with family.”

A single parent home would suit Kevin just fine. He’s interested in find a father that will cheer him on at his games.

“I’m looking for just a Dad and I want him to be funny and I want him to be fun,” said Kevin. “Like just play basketball or just play chess.”

Kevin understands the importance of education. He has a lot of ideas for his future employment, but is most interested in law enforcement. No matter what career he picks, he knows he’ll need to keep his grades up.

“My favorite subject is math, it’s pretty easy,” said Kevin. “School is important to me because I need to finish school to go to college. I’m going to be a successful adult.”

