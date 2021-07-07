Teenager arrested in connection to shooting of 10-year-old girl

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection to a shooting at Castle Point Apartments on Saturday, July 3.

Police were called to the apartment building after a 10-year-old girl was shot in the face. It happened at an unsupervised gathering involving teenagers.

The girl is still in the hospital but is in stable condition.

A hearing for the 15-year-old is scheduled for July 14.

