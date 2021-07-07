Advertisement

Team USA Paralympian Grace Norman trains with South Bend native Greg Mueller for Paralympics

Norman says she is glad to now be training with Mueller.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Paralympics are right around the corner, and 2016 triathlon Gold Medalist Grace Norman is training in Michiana with South Bend native Greg Mueller for the games.

Norman is working out all over South Bend. She is running at St. Pat’s Park and Notre Dame, swimming at Beacon and cycling from Granger to Southwest Michigan. Norman has been in town since May 1, and made the switch to Mueller as her trainer back in October.

Norman says she is glad to now be training with Mueller.

“I had identified some weaknesses in training regimen and my racing and I needed to see some improvements I wasn’t quite seeing,” Norman said. “That’s what ultimately led me to Greg, who has a heavy background in cycling, which is one of my weaknesses.”

Mueller was flattered to know Norman wanted to train with him ahead of the Paralympics.

“I certainly felt honored,” Mueller said. “She is so accomplished. So excited to work with her. It’s a priority for me that I enjoy someone as a person not just that they have athletic potential. Grace and I hit it off.”

Norman says if she was not training with Mueller, she doesn’t think she would have a chance to repeat as a gold medalist.

She’ll still have some more time to train in South Bend. The Paralympics do not begin until August 24.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident occurred on July 4th.
NEW: Identity of South Bend woman killed on M-51 in Cass County
One dead after head-on crash in Cass County
One dead after head-on crash in Cass County
UPDATE: Saint Joseph’s Lake drowning victim identified
It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Old U.S. 31.
Multiple people taken to hospital after crash in Fulton County
During the chase, the driver of the vehicle, identified as 32-year-old Joshua Hess of Allegan,...
Two people arrested after vehicle chase in Marshall County

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton, front left, gets stopped by Phoenix Suns guard Devin...
Williams leads Suns to Game 1 victory over Bucks
Chicago White Sox celebrate the team's 4-1 win over the Minnesota Twins in a baseball game...
Rodón sharp on a rainy night as White Sox beat Twins 4-1
Texas Rangers' Brock Holt, top, rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off of Detroit...
Hicks’ 4th homer in 4 games helps Rangers top Tigers 10-5
Grayson Byrd stands on first after a RBI single in the first inning against Beloit on July 6,...
Cubs walk-off against Snappers on Byrd single