Team USA Paralympian Grace Norman trains with South Bend native Greg Mueller for Paralympics

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Paralympics are right around the corner, and 2016 triathlon Gold Medalist Grace Norman is training in Michiana with South Bend native Greg Mueller for the games.

Norman is working out all over South Bend. She is running at St. Pat’s Park and Notre Dame, swimming at Beacon and cycling from Granger to Southwest Michigan. Norman has been in town since May 1, and made the switch to Mueller as her trainer back in October.

Norman says she is glad to now be training with Mueller.

“I had identified some weaknesses in training regimen and my racing and I needed to see some improvements I wasn’t quite seeing,” Norman said. “That’s what ultimately led me to Greg, who has a heavy background in cycling, which is one of my weaknesses.”

Mueller was flattered to know Norman wanted to train with him ahead of the Paralympics.

“I certainly felt honored,” Mueller said. “She is so accomplished. So excited to work with her. It’s a priority for me that I enjoy someone as a person not just that they have athletic potential. Grace and I hit it off.”

Norman says if she was not training with Mueller, she doesn’t think she would have a chance to repeat as a gold medalist.

She’ll still have some more time to train in South Bend. The Paralympics do not begin until August 24.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.