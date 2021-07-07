Rodón sharp on a rainy night as White Sox beat Twins 4-1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Carlos Rodón (7-3) allowed one run on seven hits, and the Chicago White Sox took advantage of sloppy play by the Minnesota Twins to win 4-1 in Minnesota on a rainy Tuesday night. Catcher Zack Collins, making the start after Yasmani Grandal went on the injured list earlier in the day with a torn tendon in his left knee, had a two-run single in the second inning after two walks and two errors by the Twins. Minnesota starter José Berríos (7-3) allowed two runs - one earned on just one hit with 10 strikeouts.

