Rodón sharp on a rainy night as White Sox beat Twins 4-1

Catcher Zack Collins, making the start after Yasmani Grandal went on the injured list earlier in the day with a torn tendon in his left knee
Chicago White Sox celebrate the team's 4-1 win over the Minnesota Twins in a baseball game...
Chicago White Sox celebrate the team's 4-1 win over the Minnesota Twins in a baseball game Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Minneapolis. Liam Hendriks (31) picked up the save. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Carlos Rodón (7-3) allowed one run on seven hits, and the Chicago White Sox took advantage of sloppy play by the Minnesota Twins to win 4-1 in Minnesota on a rainy Tuesday night. Catcher Zack Collins, making the start after Yasmani Grandal went on the injured list earlier in the day with a torn tendon in his left knee, had a two-run single in the second inning after two walks and two errors by the Twins. Minnesota starter José Berríos (7-3) allowed two runs - one earned on just one hit with 10 strikeouts.

