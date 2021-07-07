Advertisement

Portage Manor hosts annual summer fundraiser

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Portage Manor is rallying together members of the community in fundraising efforts for those who live there.

The event ran from 11 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, including raffles, craft sales, music, games, and more.

Commissioner Derek Dieter led a tour of the recently cleared ravine in the woods from earlier this year, highlighting how residents can come together to make their community a greener place to live.

“Well I think it’s very cool that residents can see that the community really cares about them and you know unfortunately some of these people in situations which is tough for them but for people to come out and see what they are doing and you know talk to them, see what’s going on and then just giving them a personal relationship with people out here I think it’s a great thing,” says Dieter.

The manor relies on these donations from the community to provide programming and support for the residents who make their home here.

