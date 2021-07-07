Official: 10 more victims found in Florida building collapse rubble; death toll 46

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) - A fire official says the death toll in the Florida condo building collapse has risen to 46 after workers discovered 10 more victims.

Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told family members in a private briefing Wednesday that workers had pulled 10 more bodies from the rubble and additional human remains. Jadallah says only 32 victims have been identified.

