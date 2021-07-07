Advertisement

Official: 10 more victims found in Florida building collapse rubble; death toll 46

Crews are back at work after a portion of the partially collapsed Surfside condo building was demolished overnight.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) - A fire official says the death toll in the Florida condo building collapse has risen to 46 after workers discovered 10 more victims.

Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told family members in a private briefing Wednesday that workers had pulled 10 more bodies from the rubble and additional human remains. Jadallah says only 32 victims have been identified.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

