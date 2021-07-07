Advertisement

More Chances for Rain

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - NOT AS HOT... Areas of showers and storms cooled things down in parts of Michiana today, but the actual cooler and less humid air arrives Thursday. Still a chance for a shower or storm tonight into Thursday. Dry weather from late Thursday through most of Friday. Then another good chance for a shower or storm from Friday night through Monday. A slow moving storm system will be the reason, but it should not rain all day any of the days, so you should be able to keep most of your outdoor plans, but keep an eye on the radar...

Tonight: Evening shower or storm in some areas...maybe a spotty shower later. Low: 64, Wind: W 4-8

Thursday: A shower or t’storm in some areas through mid-afternoon, then drying out. High: 76, Wind: NW 7-14

Thursday night: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 58

Friday: Partly sunny and comfortably warm. High: 78

