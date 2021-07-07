MJB Wood Group making move to new half a million square-foot facility in Bristol next spring

BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - When a company is responsible for distributing 80 percent of all RV’s in the country, that operation is going to require a lot of space.

And for MJB Wood Group, Business Development Director Nathan Klomp says their Elkhart Location is not big enough.

“It has served us well for the time that we have been there but it’s really just gotten trouble the point where we are really busting at seems,” Klomp says.

Which is why Klomp says their moving their operation to Bristol.

“We’re occupying about 38 acres of property so it’ll be 500,000 square feet, huge facility, 32 foot high ceilings,” Klomp says.

For Klomp, a bigger building will mean more space for more products to distribute across the RV industry that continues to be in high demand.

“We are going to do some light manufacturing of wood components. We supply wood components to the RV industry and marine industry. We are also providing components for truck liners and buses, utility vehicles,” Klomp says.

The new move will also not only mean more opportunities and jobs for Elkhart County residents, but also more money for the local economy.

“Looking at Bristol and the area, the hope for us is we help participate in making it a great community to work and live, and attract a work force to help grow our business and really kind of help be a part of the community, enriching the greater community around,” Klomp says.

Construction on MJB Wood Group’s new half a million square foot facility is expected to be fully completed by March 2022.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.