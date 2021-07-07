Advertisement

Iron Shoe Distillery expands

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A popular restaurant in Niles is undergoing some exciting changes.

Iron Shoe Distillery is in the process of adding a roof top bar and patio, doubling the size of their kitchen, and expanding the dining area and distillery.

This will triple the restaurant’s capacity.

Iron Shoe Distillery has been open since 2019, and owner Howard Tuthill says it was time to expand.

“We almost have to turn people away because we have so many orders coming in,” Tuthill said. “Our small kitchen can only handle so much. And same with at the door, people will have to wait an hour, hour plus to get a table. So, the demand is definitely there.”

While Iron Shoe Distillery is open during the construction, they will close for the week of July 19th to complete kitchen renovations.

All construction should be finished by late summer or early fall.

