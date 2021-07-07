Hicks’ 4th homer in 4 games helps Rangers top Tigers 10-5

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - John Hicks became the first player to homer in his first four games with the Rangers/Washington Senators franchise and added a go-ahead single in the seventh inning to lead Texas over the Detroit Tigers 10-5. Hicks, brought up from Triple-A Round Rock on June 29 after catcher Jose Trevino got hurt, hit a two-run homer of the left field foul pole in the fourth that put the Rangers ahead in a four-run inning. He became the fourth player to hit four or more homers in his first four games with a team.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)