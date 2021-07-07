Advertisement

Hicks’ 4th homer in 4 games helps Rangers top Tigers 10-5

He became the fourth player to hit four or more homers in his first four games with a team.
Texas Rangers' Brock Holt, top, rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off of Detroit...
Texas Rangers' Brock Holt, top, rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off of Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Bryan Garcia, front, in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - John Hicks became the first player to homer in his first four games with the Rangers/Washington Senators franchise and added a go-ahead single in the seventh inning to lead Texas over the Detroit Tigers 10-5. Hicks, brought up from Triple-A Round Rock on June 29 after catcher Jose Trevino got hurt, hit a two-run homer of the left field foul pole in the fourth that put the Rangers ahead in a four-run inning. He became the fourth player to hit four or more homers in his first four games with a team.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

