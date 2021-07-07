Advertisement

Harper leads way as Phillies hand Cubs 11th straight loss

They remained winless since Zach Davies and three relievers combined to no-hit the Dodgers in Los Angeles on June 24.
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper launches a three-run home run off Chicago Cubs relief...
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper launches a three-run home run off Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Dan Winkler during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Chicago. Jean Segura and Brad Miller also scored on the play. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Bryce Harper homered and tied a career high with five hits, Andrew McCutchen smacked a grand slam and the Philadelphia Phillies handed Chicago its 11th straight loss, beating the Cubs 15-10. Rhys Hoskins also went deep. The Phillies jumped on Jake Arrieta (5-9) after beating Chicago 13-3 the previous night and finished two shy of a season high with 16 hits. The Cubs, meanwhile, extended their worst skid since they dropped 12 in a row in May 2012. They remained winless since Zach Davies and three relievers combined to no-hit the Dodgers in Los Angeles on June 24.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

