Goshen woman arrested for battery at phone store

Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen woman is arrested for allegedly battering employees of a phone store.

Officials responded to the Boost Mobile on West Pike Street Tuesday after two female employees said they were sexually battered.

21-year-old Marta Cabrera was arrested after a brief chase with police.

She’s facing charges of sexual battery and possession of marijuana.

