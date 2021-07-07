Advertisement

Goshen woman arrested for battery at phone store

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen woman is arrested for allegedly battering employees of a phone store.

Officials responded to the Boost Mobile on West Pike Street Tuesday after two female employees said they were sexually battered.

21-year-old Marta Cabrera was arrested after a brief chase with police.

She’s facing charges of sexual battery and possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident occurred on July 4th.
NEW: Identity of South Bend woman killed on M-51 in Cass County
During the chase, the driver of the vehicle, identified as 32-year-old Joshua Hess of Allegan,...
Two people arrested after vehicle chase in Marshall County
UPDATE: Saint Joseph’s Lake drowning victim identified
Cleaning crews are working overtime to clean up firework debris left behind at local South Bend...
Local parks trashed with firework debris following Fourth of July celebrations
Sydney Ray Gunter
UPDATE: 15-year-old missing from Elkhart found safe

Latest News

Police were called to the apartment building after a 10-year-old girl was shot in the face. It...
Teenager arrested in connection to shooting of 10-year-old girl
Berrien County Health Department
Berrien County health officials seeing less than 3 new Covid cases per day
All is quiet at Castle Point Apartments now, but on Saturday night, the complex was filled with...
Teenager arrested in connection to shooting of 10-year-old girl
Goshen woman arrested for battery at phone store
Goshen woman arrested for battery at phone store