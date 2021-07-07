Goshen woman arrested for battery at phone store
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen woman is arrested for allegedly battering employees of a phone store.
Officials responded to the Boost Mobile on West Pike Street Tuesday after two female employees said they were sexually battered.
21-year-old Marta Cabrera was arrested after a brief chase with police.
She’s facing charges of sexual battery and possession of marijuana.
