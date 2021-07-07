Advertisement

Goshen woman arrested for battery, OWI after police pursuit

(Source: Gray News)
By Carli Luca
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen woman is in jail after allegedly battering employees of a phone store while under the influence.

Police were called to the Boost Mobile on W. Pike Street in Goshen Tuesday afternoon. Two women working there reported being sexually battered.

The workers saw the suspect’s license plate number, allowing for police to track her down. But when officers located the vehicle, the suspect refused to pull over, leading police on a short pursuit. It came to an end at Washington and 6th Streets.

Marta Cabrera, 21, was arrested. Police say she was intoxicated and had what they believe to be marijuana on her. She faces charges for sexual battery, OWI, and possession of marijuana.

