First Alert Forecast: Scattered Thunderstorms Possible Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and remaining muggy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop late in the morning and will persist into the evening. A few heavy downpours are possible. The storms should remain brief. Temperatures rising into the middle 80s later this afternoon. High of 86.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers remain possible overnight with the chance for a few rumbles of thunder. Staying mostly cloudy but cooler than the past few nights. Low of 64.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible through the first half of the day. A few isolated showers during the afternoon then things begin to dry out. Highs staying cooler, only reaching the upper 70s for the afternoon. High of 78.

FRIDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds to end the week on a dry note. This is the day we are between systems. Highs remain cooler in the upper 70s during the afternoon. High of 78.

LONG RANGE: Rain chances increase again heading into the weekend. We are going to be seeing the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday into Sunday and then again Monday of next week. We will keep watching this time frame for the potential of any severe weather and keep you updated if the threat is there. Keep checking back for the latest as we get closer to the weekend.

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, July 6th, 2021

Tuesday’s High: 90

Tuesday’s Low: 72

Precipitation: 0.00″

