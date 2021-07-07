Elkhart police searching for suspect in fraud case

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Detectives are requesting assistance from the public in identifying a suspect in a fraud case.

Details on where and when this happened have not been released, but Det. Lambright is asking for assistance from anyone with information regarding the suspect in the attached photo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Lambright at 574- 389-4736, Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP, or the tip line at tips@elkhartpolice.org.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.