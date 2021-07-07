Davis Chatfield qualifies for US Amateur for fourth consecutive year

CRESTWOOD, R.I. (WNDU) - Notre Dame golfer Davis Chatfield has qualified for the US Amateur after his performance at the qualifiers in Crestwood, Rhode Island.

Chatfield shot 10-under par and finished as a medalist.

RECAP: @dchat27_ of @NDMensGolf and Brad Valois punch their ticket to the #USAmateur at Oakmont in Aug.



Chatfield was medalist at -10 and Valois birdied the two holes he played this morning to qualify at -6.https://t.co/hFVoj7ROnw pic.twitter.com/tGkGZhh3EO — Rhode Island Golf Association (@RIGAlinks) July 7, 2021

Chatfield has now qualified for the us amateur for the fourth straight year. The US Amateur will take place at Oakmont in August.

