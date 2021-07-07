Davis Chatfield qualifies for US Amateur for fourth consecutive year
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CRESTWOOD, R.I. (WNDU) - Notre Dame golfer Davis Chatfield has qualified for the US Amateur after his performance at the qualifiers in Crestwood, Rhode Island.
Chatfield shot 10-under par and finished as a medalist.
Chatfield has now qualified for the us amateur for the fourth straight year. The US Amateur will take place at Oakmont in August.
