Community leaders debunk misconceptions about homeless center

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Located on Lincolnway West for the past 33 years, Lacopo’s Pizzeria attracts customers from various counties. But co-owner Frank Lacopo told 16 News Now he is concerned about the relatively new homeless center inside the Knights Inn motel down the street.

“People coming out of the airport and coming down Lincolnway to go downtown to do business, this is what they see,” described Lacopo. “They see homeless in the corridor.”

St. Joseph County Auditor Mike Hamann said concerns like Lacopo’s are understandable but asks community members to remember the state of homelessness in South Bend a year ago.

“We had hundreds of homeless people in camp all throughout the city, in particular, at the, at the license branch in the parking lot of the license branch, no facilities for them,” he said. “Now a year later, it’s still messy, but we have a place for them to be for a low-barrier intake facility.”

The Motels4Now program inside Knights Inn is an initiative of Our Lady of the Road. Sheila McCarthy, program coordinator, said residents must abide by several rules. While sobriety is not required, illegal activity is forbidden. Those who are continually disruptive can be asked to leave. Oaklawn personnel also work on site to help residents with mental health problems.

“By destigmatizing addiction, people are more open to facing what’s been going on,” explained McCarthy. “This [motel] is for people in our community with a lack of privilege that are experiencing, as many people do [have] addictions and mental illness. And I’m so pleased the county and the city have seen that this is part of our communal responsibility.”

Living at the Knights Inn for almost a year, Leo Landrum II said the people at the center helped him go to rehab for alcohol struggles. Previously, he spent eight months living in a patch of woods in the city limits.

“If they hadn’t saved my life, I’d probably be dead in a ditch somewhere,” he said. “I’m getting help with housing, thanks to Sheila and everybody here, which is a good thing because I’ve been here for so long. I want to get me my own little place and stuff.”

Hamann said county commissioners are in the process of seeing if it is possible to purchase the Knights Inn property and turn it into a county-run shelter.

The City of South Bend is currently Oaklawn support services at Knights Inn. Our Lady of the Road and the county are using CARES Act funds to help pay for the residents to stay there.

